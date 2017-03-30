Cristiano Ronaldo: Alle feiern seine verkorkste Flughafen-Statue

Cristiano ist einer der größten Stars ever, jetzt hat er sogar seinen "eigenen" Flughafen bekommen - inklusive Büste von ihm. Und die hat nicht viel Ähnlichkeit mit ihm...

Der Flughafen in Cristianos Heimat (auf der Insel Madeira) trägt ab sofort seinen Namen. Und eine Büste hat er auch. Und was für eine! Das Netz macht sich gerade über sie lustig... Zurecht!



Stand: 30.03.2017 Autor: DASDING.de
Interviews
Felix JAehn beim SEMF /// Copyright DASDING

INTERVIEW Felix Jaehn - von der Abiparty zum Star-DJ

Milky Chance im Interview über ihren größter Promi-Fan und Tourdates in Deutschland /// Copyright DASDING Video anschauen

Interview Milky Chance über ihren größten Promi-Fan und Tourdates in Deutschland

The Chainsmokers /// Copyright imago/UPI Photo Video anschauen

Interview The Chainsmokers über ihren Grammy, ihre Hunde und Demi Lovato



Bildgalerien
Beginner in Mannheim /// Copyright DASDING Galerie anschauen

Mannheim Die Beginner: Comeback im Maimarktclub

DASDING Mixtape mit Bebe Rexha /// Copyright DASDING Galerie anschauen

DASDING Mixtape mit Bebe Rexha

2017.03.11_Tattoo_Konvetion_Karlsruhe_Scotty /// Copyright DASDING, Scott Gilmore Galerie anschauen

Karlsruhe Das geht unter die Haut – Tattoo Convention


Sido beim Openair Frauenfeld Galerie anschauen

Sido beim Openair Frauenfeld 2016

Lass' twerken! Major Lazer auf dem Openair Frauenfeld 2016 Galerie anschauen

Lass' twerken! Major Lazer auf dem Openair Frauenfeld 2016

OK KID /// Copyright SWR/Matthias Bewerung Galerie anschauen

Karlsruhe OK KID im Substage: Volle Gönnung


50 Cent beim Openair Frauenfeld 2016 Galerie anschauen

50 Cent beim Openair Frauenfeld 2016

Sido in Stuttgart am 31.01.2017 /// Copyright Ronny Zimmermann /// Copyright DASDING Galerie anschauen

Stuttgart Das war fett! Sido live im LKA

/// Copyright DASDING Galerie anschauen

Luxemburg So geil war's mit Chris Brown in Luxemburg