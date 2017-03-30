Cristiano Ronaldo: Alle feiern seine verkorkste Flughafen-Statue

Cristiano ist einer der größten Stars ever, jetzt hat er sogar seinen "eigenen" Flughafen bekommen - inklusive Büste von ihm. Und die hat nicht viel Ähnlichkeit mit ihm...

Der Flughafen in Cristianos Heimat (auf der Insel Madeira) trägt ab sofort seinen Namen. Und eine Büste hat er auch. Und was für eine! Das Netz macht sich gerade über sie lustig... Zurecht!

The Cristiano Ronaldo bust at the airport carrying his name. This is Art Attack... pic.twitter.com/tTVmQBMgms