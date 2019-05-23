"Cross Me" - so heißt das neue Teil von Ed Sheeran und damit wir uns noch mehr freuen, kommt am 12. Juli sein neues Album: "No.6 Collaborations Project"
Keine zwei Wochen nach dem Release des Songs "I Don't Care" mit Justin Bieber, bringt Ed Sheeran schon wieder einen neuen Song raus: "Cross Me".
Offensichtlich reicht dem Ed das wohl noch nicht, denn im gleichen Zug kündigt er noch stolz an, dass noch diesen Sommer ein neues Album kommt. "No.6 Collaborations Project" wird die neue Platte heißen - als Features werden unter anderem Chance the Rapper und PnB Rock dabei sein.
Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x
Nach seiner Songwriting-Pause freuen wir uns auf chillige Sommerabende, an denen wir das neue Album mit 15 Tracks auf und ab hören!