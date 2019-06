@justinbieber @danawhite yooo, Justin Bieber thinks you can just come straight at Tom Cruise?? lmaoo nah, dogg — you gotta battle through the ENTIRE Temple of Scientology, clearing each floor, and defeating all the underbosses first. Then — if you LIVE —THEN you get your shot at the King. dumbass. https://t.co/E2jrN5yknq