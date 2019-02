ÔÇťMy work is always about the architecture of the space I take over, each painting responding to a specific wall,ÔÇŁ notes @claudiacomte in an interview for @galeriemagazine with writer @osmancanyerebakan about her first-ever exhibition specifically devoted to her wall painting practice. The show remains on view through February 16. #ClaudiaComte #TheMorphingScallops