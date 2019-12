it was always jokes... i literally can’t even find a picture where u aren’t laughing or in the middle of telling a funny ass story... u were one of the sweetest / purest people i have ever met... ur talent was unmatched by anyone... u literally would just listen to a beat for 2 seconds then go in the booth and record 5 takes and say pick the best song... and then do that over like 10 beats... i would literally run out of beats... u were not a human... u were something else... something special... i’m thankful for the time we spent together... ur friends and family are in my prayers... luv u bro