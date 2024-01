Rekord: Ariana Grande ist die beliebteste Frau bei Instagram

1am. On set. JUMANJI. Dr. Smolder Bravestone is leaving the building. Extremely productive and fun first week of shooting our movie. Thank you to our very hard working and brilliant film crew. 🙏🏾👊🏾 Many weeks to go, but an excellent week 1. #TheSmolderingDoctorIsInTheHouse #Bravestone #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS @hhgarcia41 📸