✨ “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world” - Margaret Mead :: Inspired by the thousands of students who walked out and marched today. What happened across our country today was incredible. What an act of courage and bravery for the next generation to make such a loud noise. Seems like a dark time that such small humans should have to stand against something so terrifying. But watching students and young people all across America stand up for themselves gives a lot of faith for the road they have ahead of them. Children spark revolutions. They are the voices of the future. Thank you for standing in the public eye and saying #enough. ✨