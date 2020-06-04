Casper, Halsey, The Weeknd und viele andere Stars setzen sich vermehrt für die Black Lives Matter-Bewegung und ein und setzen so ein klares Zeichen gegen Rassismus.
Proteste in den USA: Halsey hilft verletzten Demonstranten
Sängerin Halsey ist selbst vor Ort und postet Videos, auf man scheinbar sieht, wie eine Truppe von Polizisten mit Farbpatronen auf die Demonstranten schießt. Außerdem sieht man auf einem Bild, wie sie und Yungblud verletzten Menschen helfen und ihnen Wasser reichen.
It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER
#BlackLivesMatter: The Weeknd hilft mit einer Geldspende
Auch The Weeknd postet auf seinem Instagram-Account, dass er voll hinter #blacklivesmatter steht. Er fordert außerdem dazu auf, zu spenden, je nachdem wie es der Geldbeutel zulässt. Gleichzeitig zeigt er seine Spendenauszüge.
keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter (links in story)
#TheShowMustBePaused: Die Musiklandschaft steht still
Unter dem Hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused rufen zwei Frauen des Labels Atlantic Records dazu auf, 24 Stunden die Musiklandschaft dicht zu machen und den Opfern zu gedenken. Andere Labels zeigen sich solidarisch, wie auch Eminems Label Shady Records.
We will be closed on Black Out Tuesday. Join us in fighting for change. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday
Auch in Deutschland stehen die Stars hinter #blacklivesmatter
Casper veröffentlichte auf Social Media ein emotionales Posting:
❤️
Comedian Felix Lobrecht zeigt sich ebenfalls solidarisch mit der Bewegung:
💯 Prozent Solidarität mit den Opfern und Hinterbliebenen rassistischer Polizeigewalt! White silence is violence! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏾
Auch YouTuber und Streamer Rewi spendet Geld an Black Lives Matter:
Mein einziger Post hier & Heute #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday https://t.co/6OdK1n8zY8
Nura setzt auf Insta ein klares Statement und postet mehrere Videos: