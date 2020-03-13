Dear Fans, unfortunately, the developments on the Corona Virus (SARS-CoV-2) have seen drastic change here in Germany in the past 48 hours. We are very sad to tell you that today the administration of the city of Mannheim has informed us due to the decree from today (Thursday 12th March 2020) that Time Warp DE on 4th April 2020 cannot happen and is prohibited. ⁠ ⁠ The Ministry of Health of the German state of Baden-Württemberg has adjusted their crisis prevention programme as to that all events with more than 1.000 visitors have to be cancelled.⁠ ⁠ As health and safety comes always first on all our festivals, we have full understanding of this decision from the city of Mannheim.⁠ ⁠ This is a completely new and distressing situation for us and certainly for you as well.⁠ ⁠ As many of you have been looking forward to Time Warp for many months this is a very devastating and frustrating experience. As well for us, as we put nearly one year of work into this event to make it an as good and great experience as you know it from previous Time Warp editions. ⁠ ⁠ Your continuous support and patience during this complex and difficult situation are much appreciated. ⁠ Please be patient; we will contact all ticket holders soon with further information. ⁠ ⁠ We hope to make you dance latest in 2021 in Mannheim!⁠ ⁠ Yours Time Warp team⁠