Wie einsam macht uns Instagram, Facebook und Co.?

This is for everyone telling me over and over again that being fat is unhealthy. I often get DMs telling me about all the risks overweight comes with and I honestly don’t want to promote an unhealthy lifestyle. Nevertheless on the left you see me being way more unhealthy - physically and mentally! I was starving to have that body that was still considered too big. All I could think about was food and how to get the perfectly shaped body. It’s actually a time that I hate talking and thinking about because I always start blaming everyone including me for not seeing how much I was hurting my body. Fact is I’ll never be skinny and that’s ok. Now I’m trying to workout more and eat balanced without ever hating my body again, because I know how many years I’ve lost trying to be something that’ll never be. I hope with our work we can encourage especially young girls and women to stop being ashamed for having a „different“ body 🙏❤️ #beautynotsize #iamsizesexy #selflove #bodyimage