Hachi There's never been a day I didn't think about all the animals around me, never a day I go without patting as many of them as possible. Hachi, you're an inspiration, not to other dogs or animals, but to us, to human beings. It's surprising as well as heartbreaking how you waited 9 years for the professor to come back. Everyday at 5:00 PM. . Hachi, just like Ken said, Akitas never play fetch, and if they ever do, it will be for a very special reason. That day, you didn't let Parker go out, you didn't walk to the railway station with him, you wanted to stop him from going to work because you knew, because you knew something was wrong. At last, when nothing worked, you picked up the ball. Yes, it was a very special reason. 5:00 PM, and he never came back.. . People should learn the dedication, the loyalty from you. They should learn how your love was unconditional, how no one could ever, ever replace Mr. Parker. And no matter however far they took you away from the railway station, you always found your way back. . Hachi, you cute little guy, Parker didn't choose you, you chose him. You'll always have a special place in my heart.