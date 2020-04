23.03.2019 ✨ I took this picture in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. That day was filled with Surfing, fresh coconuts, amazing people and a sunset to die for 🌊 For me every solo trip I take is different and each and every one of them has it‘s ups and downs. But there is always that ONE perfect day where everything is just right - that was mine. Did you have that experience before? #solotrip #solotravels #solotraveller #santateresa #costarica