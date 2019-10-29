Geschnitzter Halloween Kürbis aus dem grüner Rauch kommt (Foto: unsplash / Colton Sturgeon)

Lifestyle HALLOWEEN Abgehackter Mett-Fuß: Hier gibt's Ekel-Essen zu Halloween

AUTOR/IN

Wenn ein abgeschnittener Fußzeh zu Fingerfood wird, dann herzlich willkommen zu einem gruseligen Halloween-Party-Buffet mit blutigen essbaren Körperteilen.
Schon mal in ein Stück Gehirn gebissen?

Mett-Fuß

Bei diesem Mett-Fuß vergeht vielleicht sogar Mett-Fans der Appetit. Wie ekelhaft sind denn bitte diese Zehennägel aus Zwiebeln?

#halloween #halloweenfood #mett #mettfuß #foodporn #good #foodie #zwiebelmett

Und weil's so schön ist, hier noch mal die Nägel in Nahaufnahme!

What temp do you cook a 3lb foot at? #footloaf #halloweenfood #halloweencooking #halloween #larkspurtwincreeks recipe of the day 🍽🦶 🧂

Wassermelonen Gehirn

Du musst nur ein bisschen schnitzen können, um eine Wassermelone wie ein Gehirn aussehen zu lassen.

✖️watermelon ‘brain’ and Jack O’ Lantern ‘fries’✖️ Happy Halloween 🎃 the kids are having a few friends over this evening and are planning on doing some #trickortreat ‘n so I’ve decided to theme some snacks for them... more to come! ❤️🗡😳😜 - — #happyhalloween #halloween #brain #watermelon #watermelonbrain #jackolantern #fries #healthysnacks #healthykids #nutritioncoach #nutrition #eatrealfood #mummamaraskitchen #roarfoodie #guthappy

Abgehackte Finger

Das ist doch mal echtes Fingerfood! Du kannst zum Beispiel Kekse mit rotem Zuckerguss und Mandeln verzieren oder Würstchen zurecht schnitzen und als Hotdogs servieren.

Not sweet enough for this sweet tooth. And more sausage finger than zombie. I would make them again. #zombie #iknowitsnothalloweenyet #zombies #zombiefinger #baking #sweetooth #newzealand #nz #biscuits #sausagefingers #homebaking #levin #halloween #sweettooth #motleycrew

My hotdog fingers were a Halloween potluck success! 😊🌭🎃👈🏼

Avocado Schädel

Alle Avocado-Hipster und Menschen, die kein Blut sehen können, packen einfach kleine Avocado Totenköpfe auf den Tisch.

Although avocados may have been harmed during this process, you can rest assured no avocados were wasted! 🥑 - #cookingdude #cookingdudeofficial #avocado #avocadoskull #avocadolover #happyhalloween #halloween #avoween #halloween2018 #trickortreat #food #foodie #halloweenfood #halloweeneats #skull #skeleton #yum #eeeeeats #sandiegofoodie #foodblogger #sandiegofoodblogger #learntocook #cheflife #homechef #fun #funfood #foodfun #spooky #spookyseason