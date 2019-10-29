Und weil's so schön ist, hier noch mal die Nägel in Nahaufnahme!
What temp do you cook a 3lb foot at? #footloaf #halloweenfood #halloweencooking #halloween #larkspurtwincreeks recipe of the day 🍽🦶 🧂
Wassermelonen Gehirn
Du musst nur ein bisschen schnitzen können, um eine Wassermelone wie ein Gehirn aussehen zu lassen.
✖️watermelon ‘brain’ and Jack O’ Lantern ‘fries’✖️ Happy Halloween 🎃 the kids are having a few friends over this evening and are planning on doing some #trickortreat ‘n so I’ve decided to theme some snacks for them... more to come! ❤️🗡😳😜
Abgehackte Finger
Das ist doch mal echtes Fingerfood! Du kannst zum Beispiel Kekse mit rotem Zuckerguss und Mandeln verzieren oder Würstchen zurecht schnitzen und als Hotdogs servieren.
Not sweet enough for this sweet tooth. And more sausage finger than zombie. I would make them again. #zombie #iknowitsnothalloweenyet #zombies #zombiefinger #baking #sweetooth #newzealand #nz #biscuits #sausagefingers #homebaking #levin #halloween #sweettooth #motleycrew
My hotdog fingers were a Halloween potluck success! 😊🌭🎃👈🏼
Alle Avocado-Hipster und Menschen, die kein Blut sehen können, packen einfach kleine Avocado Totenköpfe auf den Tisch.
Although avocados may have been harmed during this process, you can rest assured no avocados were wasted! 🥑
