so when I was doing Day 2 of our Home Workout Challenge this evening ... there were 90.000 people training AT THE SAME TIME with my YouTube videos, at home in front of their screens 🥺💪🏼 that’s the amount of people you can see on the video of the Ed Sheeran concert 🥺🥺🥺 #WOW ♥️ and 1.9 Million in the last 2 days. That’s insane. #THANKYOU ♥️♥️♥️♥️. . #stayfit #athome #motivation #pamelareif