It's time for La La Land! We visited #LosAngeles in California to find the famous filming location of La La Land, where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone started dancing 😍 You can see there is no bench and the street lamps were decoration, too. But "Cathy's Corner" (name of this place at Griffith Park) has an amazing view over Los Angeles. You can reach this place by a 30 minutes walk starting at Griffith Observatorium, next to the "Hollywood" sign. The bush on the left site was cut down. But the best fun fact is: I was wearing Judith's shirt...I forgot mine at home...once again (#DowntonAbbey). The tie is clipped at the shirt 😃 Judith had to buy a yellow dress. This time a easy outfit for both of us.