𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮 "Nothing in life is free", if you want to get/achieve something, you have to work for it. Just as in the photo, to get to see San Juan de Gaztelugatxe church and enjoy the magnificent view of the Bay of Biscay, you must first cross the narrow man-made stone bridge. The bridge has 241 steps and you need to zigzag your way back & forth before you get to the top. Whether it's an easy climb or a hard one, you got to do it yourselves. . Here's a real-life example - did you know that a staggering 92 percent of people that set New Year's goals never actually achieve them? Diet or eat healthier; exercise more; save more and spend less; learn something new every day, do these sound familiar? :) Often times, these goals are not out of reach, we just lack the discipline to put in the effort.