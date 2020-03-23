Wolltest du schon immer mal im Elternhaus von Harry Potter schlafen, durch die Galaxien in Star Wars fliegen oder wie Joker eine Treppe runtertanzen? Das ist alles möglich, denn an diesen Orten kommst du deinen Lieblingsserien und -filmen ganz nah.
Ungewöhnliches Urlaubsziel: In Spongebob Schwammkopfs Ananas abtauchen
Okay, „ganz tief im Meer“ steht die Ananas-Hütte jetzt echt nicht, dafür weckt sie aber ganz tief in uns drin Kindheitserinnerungen! Im Nickelodeon Resort in der Dominikanischen Republik kannst du wie Spongebob Schwammkopf in einer überdurchschnittlich großen Ananas wohnen. Einige Luxusfeatures sind inklusive. Bei Bedarf gibt es auch noch einen Butler (der bestimmt auch einen Krabbenburger auftreiben kann), einen Infinity Pool und eine Outdoor-Dusche.
We live here now. #NickResortPuntaCana [📸: @tiffanydarlyn]
Das klingt für so eine Ananas nicht nur sehr luxuriös, das kostet auch dementsprechend: Angeblich $ 3,800 pro Nacht. Naja, träumen darf man ja…
Einen Tag bei den Gilmore Girls
In den Warner Bros.-Studios kann man die Filmkulissen der Serie Gilmore Girls besuchen. Und zwar die ganze fiktive Stadt "Stars Hollow" - denn all die Häuser, die man aus der Serie kennt, stehen da wirklich aufgebaut und können besichtigt werden. Da kann man seine Freunde mit schicken Instagram-Bildern schön neidisch machen...
Step into the streets of Stars Hollow at the Gilmore Girls event of the holiday season! Book your Tour from now until Jan. 6 and you'll be able to experience Lunch at Lorelai's and spend time on the original set of your favorite show. wbstudiotour.com
Der Große Nachteil ist nur: Die Studios sind in Los Angeles und der Eintritt ist ganz schön teuer. Kinder bezahlen schon 59 Dollar für ein Ticket.
Wenn du keine super teuren Eintrittsgelder bezahlen willst, kannst du es so wie diese Film-Fans machen: Sie besuchen die Drehorte und haben einen Screenshot aus dem Film als ausgedrucktes Foto im Gepäck. Den halten sie vor die Original-Kulisse und machen wiederum davon ein Foto! Ziel ist, dass das Foto und der Hintergrund ineinander übergehen.
In Harry Potters Elternhaus übernachten
Inzwischen kannst du auch im Elternhaus von Harry Potter schlafen! Das verwinkelte Häuschen, in dem Lily und James mit ihrem Sohn bis zu ihrem Tod gelebt haben, kann jetzt gemietet werden. Dafür musst du allerdings eine Reise nach Godric's Hollow...ähhh...nach Lavenham planen.
De Vere House is a historically important Grade I listed property in Lavenham, Suffolk 🌹 and is steeped in history and character. This building may be familiar to some (or many) from its appearance in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - forming part of Godric’s Hollow.
This house takes it name from the De Vere family 🏡, where in Medieval times the De Vere family were the second richest family after the King of England. 🏴 The property has been split into two wings - comprising of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms spread over a total of 3,100 sq ft. The smaller wing has been used as a successful 2-bedroom holiday let property, whilst the principal wing contains the remaining 4 bedrooms, as well as a stunning hall, sitting room and kitchen/dining room.
With a south facing garden of about 0.39 acres, as well as outbuildings & parking forms a further delightful feature 🌳
De Vere House proudly stands as one of Lavenham’s most prizes properties to this day 🏛
For more information about this property please DM us 📲 or contact @carter_jonas on +44 (0) 1787 844 313 📞 Guide price: £950,000
#home #house #countryhouse #gradeilisted #british #britain #britishhome #realestate #greatbritain #suffolk #historic #historichomes #greatbritishproperty #heritage #architecture #countryside #harrypotter #tudor #listedproperty #deverehouse #godricshollow #lavenham
Godric's Hollow gibt es natürlich nicht, das De Vere House steht in Wirklichkeit in Lavenham, einem kleinen Örtchen in Suffolk in England. Laut Airbnb werden ein Schlafzimmer, zwei Gästezimmer und ein Badezimmer angeboten, das Ganze kostet 175 Euro pro Nacht.
Du willst lieber in Schuluniform durch die große Halle von Hogwarts schlendern? Auch kein Problem - und sogar umsonst! Besuche einfach das Christ Church College an der Oxford University.
“You’re saying it wrong,” Harry heard Hermione snap. “It’s Wing-gar-dium Levi-o-sa, make the ‘gar’ nice and long.”
“You do it, then, if you’re so clever,”🙄
******************************************************
Hermione vibes in Alnwick castle✨
I’ll be in London for the weekend, does anyone know whether there are any new Harry Potter related things to do/see there?:)
#alnwickcastle #harrypotter #hogwartscastle #wingardiumleviosa #hogwartsahistory #gryffindor #hermionegranger
Joker in New York
Eigentlich ist es nur eine stinknormale Treppe in New York, aber seit Joaquin Phoenix als der "Joker" diese Treppe dermaßen cool heruntergetanzt ist, ist diese Treppe in der Bronx plötzlich total instagrammable:
#jokerstairs
Tatsächlich sieht es aber derzeit eher so aus:
한국 유튜버 중에서는 내가 제일 처음 왔을껄 ㅋㅋㅋ 뒤에 러블리한 조커는 보너스 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 리뷰 기대해주세요 ㅋㅋㅋ #조커 #조커계단 #영화 #리뷰 #유튜버꿈나무
I'm pretty sure I must be the first Asian youtuber to visit here lol look at that lovely #joker at #jokerstairs #bronx
Скорее всего я первый азиат здесь смотри на ту прекрасную #джокер
Tribute von Panem in Berlin
I know... looking for fictitious Panem in Berlin sounds strange but some Capitol scenes in "The Hunger Games" were actually filmed in this underpass. Have you watched the movies? 🎬. #thehungergames #hungergames #tributevonpanem #panem #mockingjay #jenniferlawrence #katnisseverdeen #joshhutcherson #peetamellark #picinpic #sceneframing #sceneplacing #berlin
Tatortreiniger in Hamburg
„Und was bleibt wenn einer stirbt? Arbeit bleibt!“ war stets das Motto vom Tatortreiniger Heiko Schotte. Um sicherzustellen, dass er seine Arbeit gut gemacht hat, habe ich in den vergangenen Wochen diverse gereinigte Tatorte in Hamburg ( und Umgebung ) besucht. Was ich dabei erlebt habe und woran sich Weggefährten von Schotty noch erinnern konnten, erfahrt ihr in meinem neuen Gastbeitrag auf Filmtourismus.de 🎥 Unbedingt mal reinschauen!
@filmtourismus @vickyvonminckwitz @bjarnemaedel #dertatortreiniger #tatort #filzgleiter #ndr #netflix #currywurst #hamburg #fernsehen #filmlocation #movielocation
Star Wars in Irland
The Force is strong on Skellig Michael! #starwars #starwars7 #starwars8 #rey #daisyridley #skelligs #skelligmichael #picinpic #sceneframing #sceneplacing #kerry #ireland #loveireland
Oder du machst es einfach gleich wie unsere DASDING-Kollegin Judith: Sie verkleidet sich mit ihrem Freund so wie die Schauspieler aus den Filmen und stellt die Szenen dann vor der Originalkulisse nach:
It's time for La La Land! We visited #LosAngeles in California to find the famous filming location of La La Land, where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone started dancing 😍
You can see there is no bench and the street lamps were decoration, too. But "Cathy's Corner" (name of this place at Griffith Park) has an amazing view over Los Angeles.
You can reach this place by a 30 minutes walk starting at Griffith Observatorium, next to the "Hollywood" sign.
The bush on the left site was cut down. But the best fun fact is: I was wearing Judith's shirt...I forgot mine at home...once again (#DowntonAbbey). The tie is clipped at the shirt 😃
Judith had to buy a yellow dress. This time a easy outfit for both of us.
.
.
.
#LaLaLand #emmastone #ryangosling #la #losangelescalifornia #california #visitcalifornia #griffithpark #hollywood #lovestory #love #fashion #cathyscorner #USA #travel #travelusa #filminglocation #secretfamousplaces #travellog #travellust #dance #city #wanderlust #explore #traveller #hollywood #oscar #hollywoodhills #discoverLA
Wenn dir das noch nicht ausreicht, kannst du auch bestimmte Touren machen, die dich ganz nah an deine Lieblingsserie bringen.
Winterfell, Königsmund und Co. in Nordirland und Spanien erleben
Nach der letzten Staffel von "Game of Thrones" kannst du ab 2019 in Nordirland die Drehorte besichtigen. Der US-Sender HBO hat angekündigt, dass verschiedene Orte aus Westeros für Touristen zugänglich sein werden.
Wer hat nach dem Finale Bock auf einen @gameofthrones -Ausflug nach Nordirland?
_________________________
#gameofthrones #got #urlaub #serie #holiday #fan #vacation #northernireland #ireland #nordirland #irland #nature #set #filmset #series #jonsnow #jonschnee #winterfell #schwarzefestung #castleblack #kingslanding #königsmund #news #breaking #wow #dasdind
In Finnland zum Beispiel: Seit Dezember kannst du da in einem "Game of Thrones"-Hotel übernachten. Beim Berg Ylläs wird jedes Jahr wieder ein neues Dorf aus Schnee und Eis gebaut.
Dare to step inside, when dragon watching?
Open everyday, welcome!
#snowvillage #snowvillagefinland #snowvillage_got #hbonordic #dragon #gameofthrones #lapland #finland #ylläs #yllas #levi #ice #snow #art #nofilter
Oder in Spanien. San Juan de Gaztelugatxe ist eine Insel in Spanien, die du bei Game of Thrones als "Drachenstein" oder "Dragonstone" kennst. Der "Game of Thrones"-Hype ist echt: Vor der Serie gab es auf der kleinen Insel rund 2000 Besucher im Jahr und nach den Dreharbeiten 2017 sind es ca 150000. Kein Wunder, bei dem Anblick:
See the narrow man-made stone bridge? That's what inspired our message below.
.
Photo repost: @aritz_atela
--------
𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮
"Nothing in life is free", if you want to get/achieve something, you have to work for it. Just as in the photo, to get to see San Juan de Gaztelugatxe church and enjoy the magnificent view of the Bay of Biscay, you must first cross the narrow man-made stone bridge. The bridge has 241 steps and you need to zigzag your way back & forth before you get to the top. Whether it's an easy climb or a hard one, you got to do it yourselves.
.
Here's a real-life example - did you know that a staggering 92 percent of people that set New Year's goals never actually achieve them? Diet or eat healthier; exercise more; save more and spend less; learn something new every day, do these sound familiar? :) Often times, these goals are not out of reach, we just lack the discipline to put in the effort. Together, let's get motivated and work for our goals!
.
Enjoyed this post? Then your friend might like this beautiful photo by @aritz_atela, or the message, or both!
.
#discipline #mentality #instagood
.
R.I.P. "House of Cards": Mit diesen 14 Serien ist 2019 Schluss!
Schattenseiten des Filmtourismus
Der Filmtourismus hat aber nicht nur seine guten Seiten. In manchen Orten beschweren sich die Einwohner über die großen Besuchermassen. Die Stadt Dubrovnik in Kroatien hat zum Beispiel schon eine Obergrenze für Touristen festgelegt, weil die ganzen "Game of Thrones"-Fans sonst einfach zu viel für die örtliche Infrastruktur wären.