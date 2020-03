In late July, Renee Tirado was hired by @Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri to be the global head of diversity, equity, and inclusion, a first-time appointment in the brand’s 98-year history. Turns out, Tirado is the outsider fashion needs. “Marco said to me, ‘I need you because you’re not in fashion,” she explained, “you’re an outside thinker and I need a different perspective in the room.’” Tap the link in our bio for what Tirado has planned for the role. Photographed by @richieshazam