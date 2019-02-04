eeeeek i’ve just learnt about januhairy!! it’s always so exciting for me to see new waves of this movement of body nonconformity. it’s gaining a lot of attention from the media which is EXACTLY what is needed. people need to be reminded over and over that what women choose to do with their bodies is THEIR OWN DAMN CHOICE. people need to see women who do not care to change themselves to fit our society’s bullshit beauty standards until seeing that becomes the norm. that is the only way we can change the standards . shave or don’t, i don’t care or judge you either way, it’s your choice! but i do encourage all women to think about the changes they make to their bodies and think about why they do it. who they do it for . personally, there are so many reasons i don’t shave my armpits and very few reasons why i would. but one of my biggest motivators not to is knowing that by not shaving i am actively choosing not to give money to companies, and the people who run them, that think that women’s bodies aren’t good enough the way they naturally are . so, go follow @janu_hairy !! put something different on your insta feed - if you’re unsure about stopping shaving, it may help shift your perspective to see the beauty in it.