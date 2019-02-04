🌈Feel The Rainbow🌈 This is making the rounds on the Internet again because of the Janu-hairy trend. Just a friendly reminder that a woman’s beauty, and the type of beauty she chooses to ascribe to, has absolutely nothing to do with making herself sexually attractive to you. If you have a problem with body hair, especially a woman choosing to bear the kind of hair that MEN have conditioned us to believe is wrong, gross, or disgusting, that is YOUR problem. Why are you so offended by hair? It must be painful to live in such a fragile little world. My page is fully devoted to empowering women and all creativity within beauty, if that hurts your little feelers I’ll gladly show you to the door. I’ve put up with too many gorilla-hair-assed men to put up with your nonsense. This is my friend @anomalilly , she is powerful, fierce, and proud to be a woman, body hair and all and I was happy to color that hair for her ♥️✌🏻 #januhairy #fragilemasculinity
Die Schönheitsideale bei Frauen sind immer noch glatte Beine und Komplettenthaarung. Zeit für eine Revolution! Auf Social Media sind im Januar immer mehr Fotos von Frauen aufgetaucht, die stolz ihre Körperbehaarung präsentieren. Jetzt sind die Mädels auch noch in bunt unterwegs mit #unicornpits. Ziel der Aktion ist es, dass man sich selber liebt und wohlfühlt.
Vielleicht auch ein neuer Trend für's Festival? Immerhin hält der Rainbow-Look für zwei bis vier Wochen.
Auf Youtube kam das erste Tutorial zum Unicorn-Achselhaare-Färben von „Official Rainbow Girl“ schon im Jahr 2016. Seitdem gibt es auch immer wieder Mädels, die auf Instagram ihre bunten Achseelhaare posten. Gerade jetzt im neuen Jahr - auch im Zusammenhang mit dem "Januhairy" - scheinen besonders viele Bock darauf zu haben.
Engländerin startet "Achselhaar-Trend" mit #januhairy
Die 21-jährige Laura aus England hat sich selbst die Haare wegen ihrer Schauspielschule wachsen lassen. Nach einer Weile, hätte sie sich aber an die Haare gewöhnt, schreibt Laura auf Instagram. Aus Akzeptanz wurde sogar mehr:
Nachdem ich mich ein paar Wochen daran gewöhnt hatte, begann ich meine natürlichen Haare zu mögen. Ich fing auch an, das Fehlen unbequemer Rasiervorgänge zu mögen.
Sie startete auf Instagram den Hashtag #januhairy also den Monat Januar mit hairy (haarig) vermischt. Auf dem extra dafür gegründeten Instagram-Account will sie jetzt noch mehr Frauen dazu ermutigen, Fotos von ihrem unrasierten Körper mit #Januhairy hochzuladen. Das soll für mehr Akzeptanz sorgen.
So reagiert das Netz
Seit Anfang Januar ist der Account schon auf fast 12 Tausend Follower gewachsen (Stand 31.01.2018). Unter #Januhairy gibt es inzwischen auch schon viele Postings von Frauen, die die Aktion super finden:
Eu decidi parar de me depilar a 4 anos atrás porque todos os métodos que experimentei me machucavam, e a partir deste momento muitas pessoas passaram a me sugerir diferentes formas de depilação que supostamente não me machucariam, sem notar que, ao fazerem isso, estavam supondo uma obrigatoriedade da mulher estar sem pelos, já que em nenhuma circunstância pedi dicas ou conselhos em relação aos meus pelos (apenas expressei o motivo que me levou a não mais me depilar) . Quando percebi esta reação das pessoas isso já havia ocorrido várias vezes e me fez ter mais certeza de que fiz a escolha certa diante da tentativa que a sociedade faz de controlar e infantilizar o meu corpo para agradar os outros sem consideração com a minha saúde. Não estou aqui para convencer outras mulheres a pararem de se depilar, acredito que cada mulher deve decidir por si como se relacionar com o seu corpo. Mas estou demonstrando a minha relação com o meu e de que forma acredito que posso fazer dele um instrumento político, quebrando o ciclo da sexualização e da objetificação do corpo feminino. Mulheres adultas têm pelos! Aceitem que dói menos (literalmente kkk). #JaneiroPeludo #januhairy
Happy @janu_hairy! We are supporting this movement by growing out our body hair all monthlong to support @_bodygossip - a nonprofit that promotes body positive discussions for young women. ✨ This is not a campaign to say, “oh women should be hairy” but a movement in solidarity to discuss the importance of young women taking back ownership of how their body should look, whether that means being hairless or not, it’s up to individuals to decide. ✨ Wanna join us? #januhairy #bodypositive #badassbiddy
eeeeek i’ve just learnt about januhairy!! it’s always so exciting for me to see new waves of this movement of body nonconformity. it’s gaining a lot of attention from the media which is EXACTLY what is needed. people need to be reminded over and over that what women choose to do with their bodies is THEIR OWN DAMN CHOICE. people need to see women who do not care to change themselves to fit our society’s bullshit beauty standards until seeing that becomes the norm. that is the only way we can change the standards . shave or don’t, i don’t care or judge you either way, it’s your choice! but i do encourage all women to think about the changes they make to their bodies and think about why they do it. who they do it for . personally, there are so many reasons i don’t shave my armpits and very few reasons why i would. but one of my biggest motivators not to is knowing that by not shaving i am actively choosing not to give money to companies, and the people who run them, that think that women’s bodies aren’t good enough the way they naturally are . so, go follow @janu_hairy !! put something different on your insta feed - if you’re unsure about stopping shaving, it may help shift your perspective to see the beauty in it.
Die ganzen Frauen zeigen, behaart zu sein, heißt nicht, dass Frau sich dann auch nicht schminken darf oder sexy aussehen kann!
I’m so down for #januhairy - let’s make 2019 the year that women are no longer shamed for their natural body hair. Let me be clear, if my pit kitty offends you, that problem is not mine, it’s yours and you should go away and do some unpacking on that. Think it’s gross on me but fine on men then you need to go check your sexism stat. According to a 2017 study women who shave spend £6,500 and eight weeks of their life managing unwanted hair. The expenditure figure more than trebles if you wax. Think of all the better things we could be doing/spending our money on? That’s a load of holidays you could have gone on, dinners and drinks with friends, spa days etc. Is it really worth it?! 🤔
Es ist also ekelhaft an mir, aber cool an Männern? Dann müsst ihr mal euren Sexismus überprüfen. Laut einer Studie aus dem Jahr 2017 kostet es Frauen, die sich rasieren, 6500 £ und acht Wochen ihres Lebens, unerwünschte Haare zu behandeln. Denkt an all die besseren Dinge, die wir tun könnten.
Auch Kritik gibt es
Die kommt eher von Männern, die diesen Anblick noch nicht wirklich ertragen wollen.
Kauft jemand dieser Frau bitte einen Rasierer. Du siehst nicht frei von gesellschaftlichen Geschlechterrollen aus und auch nicht wie Männer. Du siehst nur schmutzig und schlecht aus.
I feel repulsedby the whole #januhairy thing. Obviously women can do as they please in todays world and rightly so. But hairy women is VERY unattractive and im sure 99% of men will agree.
"Diese #januhairy Sache widert mich an. Natürlich können Frauen in der heutigen Welt tun, was sie wollen und das zu Recht. Aber haarige Frauen sind sehr unattraktiv und ich bin mir sicher, dass mir 99% der Männer zustimmen werden."
Kristina hat aufgehört sich zu rasieren: Ihre Erfahrung
Unsere Kollegen vom Kanal Auf Klo haben auch schon mit Mädels gesprochen, die sich nicht mehr rasieren wollen. Zum Beispiel hier mit Kristina. Wie sie sich verändert hat, seitdem sie sich nicht mehr rasiert, siehst du im Video.