Keine Kylie Jenner, keine Kim Kardashian, kein Christiano Ronaldo und auch keine Beyoncé: Das erfolgreichste Instagram-Bild aller Zeiten ist ein Hühner-Ei! Und das ist jetzt geschlüpft.
Das bekannteste Ei des Internets zieht Millionendeal an Land
Jetzt ist es raus: hinter dem Ei steckt eine kreative Werbeagentur aus London. Beim großen Superbowl-Abend lief ein Werbeclip, in dem das Ei für die Gesundheitsinitiative "Mental Health America" wirbt. Die Initative kümmert sich um Menschen mit psychischen Problemen, die heutzutage auch mit dem großen Druck in den sozialen Medien einhergehen.
Phew! I feel so much better now 😊 If you’re feeling the pressure, visit talkingegg.info to find out more. Let’s build this list together 🙌 #EggGang #WeGotThis #TalkingEgg
"Ich hab Risse bekommen. Der Druck der sozialen Medien hat mich erwischt. Wenn du auch Probleme hast, sprich mit jemandem darüber, wir kümmern uns"
Der Hintergrund zum Ei: Über 50 Millionen Likes geknackt
Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌 #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang
"world_record_egg" - so heißt der Instagram-Account, der ausschließlich ein Foto von einem Ei gepostet hat. Pardon: Von DEM Ei. Dem erfolgreichsten Bild auf Instagram. Über 23 Millionen Likes sind bis jetzt zusammengekommen und damit wurde einigen Promis mit Abstand die Chance auf den Insta-Thron genommen.
5 Gründe, warum uns das Instagram "World_Record_Egg" auf die Eier geht
5️⃣ Kylie Jenner: 13 Millionen Likes
my angel baby is 1 month old today
4️⃣ Justin Bieber: 13,4 Millionen Likes
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
3️⃣XXXTentacion: 13,3 Millionen Likes
LOVE IS WAR
2️⃣ Kylie Jenner: 18 Millionen Likes
stormi webster 👼🏽
1️⃣ Das Ei: Über 50 (!) Millionen Likes
Kylie Jenner grillt das Ei!
Auch wenn Kylie Jenner vom Insta-Trohn gestoßen wurde - eins muss man ihr lassen: Sie nimmts mit Humor 😉
Take that little egg