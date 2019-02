AUG 1ST 🌎 WORLD OVERSHOOT DAY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ By today world population has overshot its environment, meaning that we have used more from nature than our planet can renew in one year. Ten years ago world overshoot day was on September 23rd, showing the drastic increase in resources being used up due to our crazy overconsumption. Despite many opinions I strongly believe that changing our consumption is a huge part of fighting climate change. We use more ecological resources and services than nature can regenerate through overfishing, overharvesting forests, and emitting more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than ecosystems can absorb. If each human in the overconsumptioning world (aka most people that follow me) would cut their meat consumption, clothing consumption, air plane travel -you name it - by a quarter only, would start sharing, reusing, repairing and preferring sustainable products over non-sustainable we’d solve a huge part of this problem. Please let people know about this day, let them know about the sharing economy, about the 5 R’s (refuse, reduce, reuse, repair, recycle/rot) and never ever hesitate from starting this conversation. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #worldovershootday