Dem deutschen Fotografen Marius Sperlich ist aufgefallen, dass seine Fotos im aktuellen Musikvideo von Chris Brown zu sehen sind. Aber dahinter steckt ein größeres Problem.
Marius Sperlich ist bekannt für seine extremen und surrealen Aufnahmen von Körperteilen. Wie diese hier:
“When he actually knows how to work the nips!” Making Of: Turn Me On
Genau dieses Bild, zusammen mit einigen anderen, haben anscheinend den Machern des Musikvideos von Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj und G-Eazy besonders gefallen. Denn in einigen Einstellungen aus dem Musikvideo wird klar: Die Macher scheinen sich von den Bildern "inspiriert" zu haben. Und zwar stark.
Apparently my work got copied by the director who made the new @chrisbrownofficial @nickiminaj @g_eazy music video “Wobble Up” - without permission, without credit - along with works of other famous artists like @tonyfutura and @vanessamckeown
For reference:
A concept of @tonyfutura got copied, too.
(Last two pictures)
Intellectual Property has to be protected at any cost! Now that the internet and social media proliferate content instantly. We need to make sure that the creative source is present from first launch. This unfortunately happens offers in the creative industry. Nowadays its very easy to copy things. For many the internet is just an open source of concepts, ideas and free content. Nobody cares about creation, originals and credit anymore. Especially if you are a young and an emerging artist....most cant afford a lawyer for a lawsuit. So most of them remain silent - We won't stay silent.
Thanks for your help.
In einem Post stellt der Fotograf die sehr ähnlichen Aufnahmen gegenüber. Links sind seine Fotografien und rechts befinden sich Ausschnitte aus dem Musikvideo. Aber schau am besten selbst:
Das Problem an der ganzen Sache: weder Marius noch die anderen Künstler werden erwähnt. Der Fotograf sagt, dass das kein Einzelfall in der Industrie sei:
Anscheinend wurde meine Arbeit von dem Regisseur des Musikvideos zu "Wobble Up" ohne Erlaubnis und ohne Quelle kopiert. [...] Das passiert leider oft in der kreativen Branche. [...] Niemanden interessiert der Ursprung und die Quellenangabe. Vor allem wenn man ein junger aufstrebender Künstler ist. Die meisten können sich keinen Anwalt leisten. Deswegen bleiben die meisten Stumm. Wir nicht.
Auch andere Künstler wurden im Video von Chris Brown kopiert
Im selben Musikvideo haben sich die Macher inspirationstechnisch auch von dem Instagram-Künstler Tony Futura was abgeschaut. Swipe diese Slideshow, um zu sehen, wie krass sich auch diese Einstellungen ähneln.
so, apparently my work got copied by the director who made the new @chrisbrownofficial @nickiminaj @g_eazy music video “Wobble Up” - without permission, without credit - along with works of other famous artists like @mariussperlich and @vanessamckeown
please tag, comment, repost and help us artists to get press on this. because credit is the only thing that lets people know about our work. credit saves creativity. please help us to spread awareness to all creative fields and the creative industry.
quoting @mariussperlich :
“intellectual property has to be protected at any cost! now that the internet and social media proliferate content instantly. we need to make sure that the creative source is present from first launch. this unfortunately happens often in the creative industry. nowadays it’s very easy to copy things. for many, the internet is just an open source of concepts, ideas and free content. nobody cares about creation, originals and credit anymore. especially if you’re a young and emerging artist ... most can’t afford a lawyer for a lawsuit. so most of them remain silent - we won’t stay silent.”
Marius Sperlich startet Bewegung #changeindusty
Mit dem Hashtag #ChangeIndustry will der Fotograf auf ein größeres Problem hinweisen. In seiner Story schreibt er, dass das nicht zum ersten Mal passiert sei und dass es auch anderen Künstlern regelmäßig passiert. Er fordert die kreativen Macher und Künstler mit diesem Hashtag auf dieses Plagiat-Problem in ihren Stories aufmerksam zu machen.
In den Stories und unter dem Hashtag werden derzeit immer mehr Künstler entdeckt, von denen sich Chris Brown bedient haben soll:
Multiple emerging artists are calling out American singer Chris Brown for featuring their work in his new music video without crediting them or reaching out.
The video was co-directed by Chris Brown himself and Arrad, Creative Studios @fusinadesigns
Lend your support to #changeindustry and make a difference in emerging artists lives.
Intellectual Property has to be protected at any cost! Now that the internet and social media proliferate content instantly. We need to make sure that the creative source is present from first launch. For many the internet is just an open source of concepts, ideas and free content. Nobody cares about creation, originals and credit anymore. Especially if you are a young and an emerging artist.... Most emerging artists can’t afford a lawyer for a lawsuit, so they remain silent - We won’t stay silent.
Help those artists by spreading the word!
Tag, Comment, repost and help get press on this. ✨ Let’s give credit where credit is due! With no credit there are no creatives. Band together to bring awareness to ALL of the arts.
Multiple emerging artists are calling out American singer Chris Brown for featuring their work in his new music video without crediting or reaching out.
The videos was co-created by Chris Brown himself and Arrad, Creative Studios @fusinadesigns Lend your support to #changeindustry •
Intellectual Property has to be protected at any cost! Now that the internet and social media proliferate content instantly. We need to make sure that the creative source is present from first launch. This unfortunately happens offers in the creative industry. Nowadays its very easy to copy things. For many the internet is just an open source of concepts, ideas and free content. Nobody cares about creation, originals and credit anymore. Especially if you are a young and an emerging artist....most cant afford a lawyer for a lawsuit. So most of them remain silent - We won’t stay silent. (Text @mariussperlich)
Artists: @tonyfutura @vanessamckeown @mariussperlich
Bisher gibt es noch keine Antwort auf die Vorwürfe.