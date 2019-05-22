so, apparently my work got copied by the director who made the new @chrisbrownofficial @nickiminaj @g_eazy music video “Wobble Up” - without permission, without credit - along with works of other famous artists like @mariussperlich and @vanessamckeown #changeindustry please tag, comment, repost and help us artists to get press on this. because credit is the only thing that lets people know about our work. credit saves creativity. please help us to spread awareness to all creative fields and the creative industry. #changeindustry quoting @mariussperlich : “intellectual property has to be protected at any cost! now that the internet and social media proliferate content instantly. we need to make sure that the creative source is present from first launch. this unfortunately happens often in the creative industry. nowadays it’s very easy to copy things. for many, the internet is just an open source of concepts, ideas and free content. nobody cares about creation, originals and credit anymore. especially if you’re a young and emerging artist ... most can’t afford a lawyer for a lawsuit. so most of them remain silent - we won’t stay silent.”