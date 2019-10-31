Die November Ausgabe des Magazins "Elle" stand unter dem Motto "Back to Black". Schwarze Kleidung und starke, dunkelhäutige Frauen sollten im Mittelpunkt stehen. Doch die Umsetzung ließ zu Wünschen übrig.
Die deutsche Ausgabe des Fashion-Magazins hatte seit 2014 kein dunkelhäutiges Model mehr auf dem Cover. Mit der "Back to Black"-Ausgabe im November, wollte die Elle die Farbe schwarz in den Mittelpunkt stellen und dunkelhäutige Models porträtieren. Das Cover dieser Ausgabe wird aber nicht etwa von einem solchen Model geziert. Sondern, mal wieder, von einem weißen. Das ist der erste Fehler.
Der zweite Fehler ist der Titel an sich. "Back to Black" suggeriert, dass schwarze Models ein Trend wären, der jetzt gerade wieder, ähnlich wie ein Muster oder ein Accessoire, in Mode kommen würden. Das prangert auch Model Naomi Campbell an. Auf Instagram hat sie ihrem Ärger nun Luft gemacht und schreibt unter anderem:
Ich habe es bereits unzählige Male gesagt: Wir sind kein TREND. Wir sind gekommen, um zu BLEIBEN.
In ihrem Posting wird der dritte und fatalste Fehler deutlich. Auf der Seite des Magazins, die "Models of Colour" porträtiert, wurde ein Bild von Model Naomi Chin Wing benutzt - obwohl es im Beitrag eigentlich um Model Janaye Furman gehen sollte.
Dear sabine nedelchev @ellegermany This makes me so sad to see this, @bethannhardison @the_real_iman and I are here if you are not clear on the guide lines of diversity.. your mistake it is highly insulting in every way, .. you go further to say that BACK TO BLACK, even if you ment the fashion it’s is misleading on your headline and Type !! ! I’ve said countless of times we are not a TREND. We are here to STAY. It’s ok to celebrate models of color but please do it in an ELEGANT and RESPECTFUL way .
I too in my career have seen pictures of others models called me just because of the color of our Skin, and recently seen many pictures of models of color being called being @adutakech .. do you know what it feels like to do the job ( @naomichinwing ) and not even be given the right name credit ? . Very disappointing to say the least . If you would like a conversation to know how to have A diverse mind we are here to sit and accommodate . It’s very important for a publication to be culturally sensitive and give credit where it’s due . We all need to unite on this matter NAOMI THANK YOU @diet_prada . #defendingmybabies ♥️
Andere Magazine verwendeten auch schon falsche Bilder
So etwas darf nicht vorkommen. Das findet auch Model Adut Akech Bior. Ihr ist im August etwas ganz ähnliches passiert. Als das australische WHO Magazine ein Interview mit ihr abdruckte, verwendeten sie statt einem Bild von ihr ein Foto von einem anderen dunkelhäutigen Model.
I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me.
For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl.
This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same.
I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly - but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry
Dass es in dem Interview darum ging, wie die Leute Flüchtlinge oder dunkelhäutige Menschen wahrnehmen, verschlimmere die Situation, ihrer Meinung nach, zusätzlich.
Es zeigt, dass die Leute ignorant und voreingenommen sind. Dass sie denken, jedes schwarze Mädchen oder afrikanische Menschen sehen alle gleich aus.
Das Magazin hat sich bei dem Model entschuldigt. Und auch die Elle hat ihren Fehler eingesehen und auf ihrem Instagram Account eine Stellungnahme gepostet.
Darin entschuldigen sie sich für den missverständlichen Titel und die Verwechslung der beiden Models. Besänftigt ist die Community dadurch aber noch lange nicht. Viele Nutzer fragen sich, wie so etwas im Jahr 2019 noch passieren kann. Andere bemängeln, dass sie sich zwar entschuldigt haben, aber nichts dazu gesagt wurde, wie man das Magazin zukünftig multikultureller gestalten könne.
Über Janaye Furman wurde erneut mit falschem Bild berichtet
Der Instagram Account culted berichtete ebenfalls über die misslungene Magazin-Ausgabe. Doch auch sie verwendeten statt einem Video von Janaye Furman, eines von Blésnya Minher. Der Account diet_prada, der oft über Fashion Faupax berichtet, nannte die Aktion: „enttäuschend und dumm".
Omg @culted , since you bothered to make a video highlighting @ellegermany ‘s misidentification of @iam_janaye , you could’ve maybe used video footage of her and not @blesnyaminher instead. In the words of Miranda Priestley, “disappointing, and um... stupid”.
Nicht nur die Modemagazine müssen in Sachen Diversität und Respekt also noch einiges dazulernen.