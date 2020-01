Southern elephant seals can dive down over a mile deep and hold their breath for over an hour to hunt their deep-sea prey. They have ultra sensitive eyes which allow them to capture the faintest light in the inky black depths, so this quote seems fitting: "Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you." - Nietzsche