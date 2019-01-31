Stolz postet Ariana Grande ihr neues japanisches Tattoo auf Instagram und denkt, dass auf ihrer Handinnenfläche "7 rings" steht, wie ihr neuer Song. Lange dauert es nicht, bis ein paar japanisch sprechende User sie darauf hinweisen, dass auf ihrer Hand "japanischer BBQ-Grill" steht.
Auch wenn das Bild mittlerweile von Ariana Grande entfernt wurde - das Netz vergisst nicht und lädt es nochmal hoch. So sieht das Tattoo aus:
In a now deleted post #arianagrande shared a new tattoo on her hand in Japanese. She thought it meant #7rings but the actual translation is BBQ grill. Reports are saying that her tattoo is unfinished because it hurt too much. It’s still a fail though. 😂🙈
Kurz nachdem sie das Bild gepostet hat, wurde sie quasi von User-Kommentaren überrannt und hat versucht, sich zu erklären. Sie sagt, dass das eine so schmerzhafte Stelle ist, dass sie ein paar wichtige Zeichen auslassen MUSSTE:
@EbenOfficial Ariana’s response: https://t.co/u5iulVkfKl
Außerdem sagt Ariana, dass das Tattoo zu 99% an dieser Stelle verschwinden wird. Was man vom Internet leider nicht sagen kann. Hier wird es zu 99% in Memes verwandelt:
The things that matter. • • • • • • • • • #newtattoo #tattoo #tattoos #tattooed #tattoomodel #tatted #handmodel #fail #tattoofail #instatattoo #bodyart #inked #inkedmagazine #arianagrande #sevenrings #7rings #bbqgrill #republicrecords
♨️ #七輪 #Shichirin #ArianaGrande #ThankYouNext #WhenCulturalAppropriationGoesWrong #TattooFail
This @arianagrande #tattoo fiasco is priceless! 😂🤣 #ManstalgiaPodcast #tattoofail #japanesetattoo @snake___pit
OMG no stop I can’t. Hehe this is funny. #ArianaGrande got a #7rings tattoo but it actually says #shichirin meaning #bbqgrill in #Japanese or #japanesebbqgrill 😱Guuurl! : #arianators #instaoops #oops #weloveyougirl #tattoofail #tattedup #japanesetattoo
Klar ist: Sie nimmt es mit Humor und schreibt auf Twitter "Lasst mich und meinen Grill alleine".
