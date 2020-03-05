Klar, kann man machen. Man kann das Ganze aber auch mit Humor sehen. Das Internet feiert nämlich gerade einen witzigen Song, der in knapp drei Minuten erklärt, wie man sich vor dem neuen Coronavirus schützen kann. Er heißt auf Englisch "Washing Hand-Song" und macht echt Laune:
Im Song wird das neue Coronavirus kurz erklärt und dann geht's auch schon direkt los mit den Tipps zum Schutz. Der Refrain klingt dann übersetzt so:
Wasch deine Hände, reib' sie gleichmäßig. Fass dir nicht in die Augen, in die Nase oder in den Mund. Und beschränke deine Besuche von überfüllten Orten. Verbessere ständig deine Gesundheit. Putz dein privates Zeug und lasst uns unser soziales Bewusstsein steigern. Lasst uns den Coronavirus zurückdrängen.
Natürlich alles untermalt mit eingängigen Melodien und einem super catchy Refrain. Ein Pop-Song mit der Anleitung zum Schutz vor dem neuen Coronavirus. Dazu ziemlich cool animinierte Figuren, die sich die Hände waschen oder den "bösen" Virus einfach wegschnipsen.
Den Song hat ein berühmter vietnamesischer Musiker zusammen mit dem vietnamesischen Institut für Gesundheit veröffentlicht. Und das wird auf YouTube unfassbar gut geklickt. Über 3,5 Millionen User (Stand: 05.03.2020) haben sich das Video schon angeschaut. In den Kommentaren übersetzen ganz viele Leute den Text in ihre Sprache oder feiern den Clip einfach nur. Sogar die amerikanische Late Night Show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" hat den Song thematisiert! 😳
Wegen Corona: Die "Ghen Cô Vy"-Challenge auf TikTok
Da der Song ziemlich großes Ohrwurm-Potenzial hat, ist es kein Wunder, dass er direkt auf TikTok mit der dazu passenden Challenge landet: Die Ghen Cô Vy-Challenge.
Angefangen hat es mit diesem Video:
🌏 Because more international friends are coming to this post so I will change this to English for everyone:
COVID-2019 disease is spreading, affecting people and social activities. Regular handwashing is considered a simple and effective method to protect the community from diseases (according to the World Health Organization). According to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), 78% of people say they wash their hands often but only 25% actually wash their hands after going to the toilet, 20% wash their hands before cooking. To spread the habit of washing your hands to prevent this disease, I invite you to take part in the #ghencovychallenge challenge with me.
Game rules: You perform the dance of the song Ghen Co Vy with 6 hand washing movements as recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, based on the music song COVID-19 prevention - Jealousy, cooperation between Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health, musician Khac Hung, singer Min and singer Erik.
Take this challenge or share the following epidemic prevention habits:
1. Wash your hands often with soap or an antiseptic solution.
2. Do not put hands on eyes, nose and mouth.
3. Regularly clean personal hygiene, hygiene of utensils, houses and surroundings.
4. Wear a mask to go to public places, on vehicles or when you are sick.
5. Self-awareness to improve health for themselves, the family and the community.
6. People with symptoms of COVID-19 have high fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc. or close contact with infected person / person suspected of COVID-19 and limit contact with other people and contact local health facilities.
After completing the challenge, SHARE + TAG immediately 2 friends want to join this challenge. ✌ 🌐 for news reporters and press who want to use my video, please feel free to do so.
🌐 for people want to dance my choreography, please feel free to do so, it's all yours
🌐 join hands to spread this extremely useful message! 😉
Quang Dang, der hinter dem Video steckt, freut sich über den Erfolg:
I am so happy that my dance spread the world 🌏
Thank you @unicef for sharing it.
More people know about this, means more people can protect themselves 😎
Let's beat it back Covid-19 Corona Virus together! 🤲 🇻🇳🌎 #handwashingmove
Ich bin so glücklich, dass sich mein Tanz auf der ganzen Welt verbreitet hat. Je mehr Leute darüber Bescheid wissen, desto mehr Leute können sich schützen. Lasst uns zusammen den neuen Coronavirus besiegen!
Manchmal braucht es wohl nur einen kleinen Song, der den Fokus auf das Wesentliche lenkt: Händewaschen nicht vergessen! 😉