A cold spell is covering Germany in snow! Rottweil, the home town of our elevator test tower, is no exception. It's the second winter for our iconic building, and boy, has it seen a whole lot of people since the grand opening in September 2017. The first famous one was Winfried Kretschmann, prime minister of the state Baden-Württemberg, who inaugurated the tower. After that, over 200,000 visitors made their way to its 232-meters high viewing platform – within the first year of service alone! In May 2018, the German soccer star @DennisAogo played a very special #aufwaertsspiel inside the tower. And just a few weeks ago, @diemaus – the main protagonist of Germany's most successful educational TV show for children – paid our elevator experts a remarkable visit.