Thinking about my bikes and the upcoming snow ⛄️ I remember fondly the time I was introduced to these incredible things! Snow bikes! Predominantly used with ski racers to practice angles and getting onto edges on their skis they’re super fun and a good way to stay on your bike in the winter if you don’t ski or snowboard! What do you think? Fancy a ride? You know you do 😉 #skibike #snowbike #thenorthernrider #skiing🎿 #sunpeaks360 #sunpeaks #sunpeaksresort #canada🇨🇦#winteriscoming