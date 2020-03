I’ll never walk alone again, cause I got you by my side. @arianagrande yes this is kinda deep. and yes It’s a tattoo. I can’t really put in words, what i feel when saying this was the most important decision in my life. This woman aka. My queen taught me how to accept and love myself. She made me believe and fight for my dreams. And I could list so many things I am just beyond thankful for. I got self love, but most of all I got love for her. She basically changed my whole damn life. I’ve been dreaming of meeting her since 8 years now, and even when I’m still dreaming - I have something for forever now. This will always remind me of ups and downs, of all the stuff I’ve been trough but most of all, will show how strong I got. if you should ever read or notice, I love you ariana. 💜✨🌙👑 my everything.