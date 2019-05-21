Anne-Marie reist mit ihren ehrlichen Songs aus dem Album „Speak your mind“ um die Welt und wir besuchen sie mit unserer Lyrics-Box. Bei unserem Interview finden wir heraus: Anne-Marie ist für jede Überraschung gut und hat zu allem was sie freikratzt eine klare Meinung: Egal ob No-Make-Up-Selfies, ein Puzzle, das Walerija ihr schenkt, oder Worte aus ihren bekannten Hit-Songs.
Aus den Worten, die sie in ihren Songs wie „Friends“ oder „2002“ verwendet, werden Fragen:
Wann hat sie das letzte mal etwas „schlechtes“ gemacht? Was sollte man am besten nicht in ihrer Nähe morgens machen, direkt nachdem ihr „Alarm“ geläutet hat? Wann wünschte sie sich, dass Menschen „ehrlicher“ wären? Und was hat sie aus den ganzen gebrochenen Herzen und früheren „Lieben" gelernt?
Anne-Marie spricht über das Selfie, das alles verändert hat:
Yes I'm insecure. Sometimes I wished I had my natural hair colour but I know I don't suit it. Sometimes I wished I was less pale. Sometimes I wished I didn't bite my nails. Well that's how I used to feel, a lot. But now I don't as much because I'm learning to love myself. And throughout my life that has been the hardest thing ever for me. I've wished I looked like someone else sometimes (what the hell) But now, yes it has took MANY years, maybe too many, to actually sit my damn self down and say I am who I am. This body is my home and I love everything that I am. I love my eyebrows, I love my roots, I love my nails, I love my nose. Growing up as a girl I know first hand that one of the hardest things is to love yourself especially when we are stuck in this society where they tell us not to. Or we have to look like blah blah to be attractive and I HATE that. I just hope that one day we can just accept ourselves and realise that unusual, unique beauty is the most beautiful thing of all! ❤️
2016 hat sie das erste mal ein Bild gepostet, bei dem sie kein Make-up trägt. Auch wenn sie 200 Anläufe gebraucht hat - es war ihr sehr wichtig auch eine andere Seite zu zeigen abseits des roten Teppichs, glamourösen Videoshootings und ihres Tour-Lebens. Das Bild ohne Make-up findet man seitdem immer öfter auf ihrem Feed: "Danke für das Bild" sagt sie im Interview.
Warum Anne-Marie auf Puzzles steht
I've been doing this puzzle for 5 hours https://t.co/JfXyOsiFms
Walerija hat herausgefunden: Anne-Marie puzzelt gerne - also bringt sie ihr doch als kleine Überraschung direkt eins mit. Als Anne-Marie kreischt und sich bedankt, erzählt sie uns auch, wieso sie so gerne puzzelt: Es hilft ihr bei der Konzentration! Sie unterbricht sogar gerne mal Shows, weil sie an was anderes denkt.
