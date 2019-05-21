Yes I'm insecure. Sometimes I wished I had my natural hair colour but I know I don't suit it. Sometimes I wished I was less pale. Sometimes I wished I didn't bite my nails. Well that's how I used to feel, a lot. But now I don't as much because I'm learning to love myself. And throughout my life that has been the hardest thing ever for me. I've wished I looked like someone else sometimes (what the hell) But now, yes it has took MANY years, maybe too many, to actually sit my damn self down and say I am who I am. This body is my home and I love everything that I am. I love my eyebrows, I love my roots, I love my nails, I love my nose. Growing up as a girl I know first hand that one of the hardest things is to love yourself especially when we are stuck in this society where they tell us not to. Or we have to look like blah blah to be attractive and I HATE that. I just hope that one day we can just accept ourselves and realise that unusual, unique beauty is the most beautiful thing of all! ❤️