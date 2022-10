Diese Songs hat Charli XCX getindert

Fall Out Boy – Thnks fr th Mmrs

Rammstein – Sonne

Vengaboys – We like to Party! (The Vengabus)

Taylor Swift – I knew you were trouble

La La Land Soundtrack (Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone) – City of Stars

The Boss Hoss – Hey Ya! 9:46 Major Lazor – Pon de Floor

Deichkind - Travelpussy