Internetsperre im Iran - jetzt nutzen die Leute DAS

⚠️ Confirmed: Mobile internet has been disrupted in #Iran for a third time; live metrics show a nation-scale loss of connectivity on leading cellular operator MCI (First) amid protests over the death of #MahsaAmini 📊 Live Feed: https://t.co/nrj1jLGe9K 📰 https://t.co/8cCHIJAADQ https://t.co/ReUloXle9m