40 Länder fordern Sicherheit für UN-Mission im Libanon

Poland welcomes the growing support for the @UNIFIL_ peacekeeping mission.Currently, 40 countries have co-signed our joint statement. Thank you 🇨🇴🇩🇪🇬🇷🇮🇳🇵🇪🇺🇾.Also grateful for 🇨🇭 endorsement. https://t.co/kE7VOCqZ5H