Blue Watch Southern Station were called out to this moo-ving scene yesterday. A pregnant heifer had fallen into a residential swimming pool in Rutland. This pregnant Mumma was safely removed with the use of a downer cow harness, which is designed to protect her and her udders. No day is the same with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service! #fireandrescueservice #firefighters #flyingcow #nodayisthesame #leicestershire #rutland #england #countryside #autumn