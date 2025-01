Rekord: So viele UFO-Sichtungen gemeldet wie noch nie 🛸

A timelapse of comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) this evening from North Yorkshire, along with a passing Starlink train at the start. The bright Moon washes out the comet's tail somewhat.#Astronomy #Astrophotography #CometA3 #Comet2023A3 #Comet #Tsuchinshan_ATLAS pic.twitter.com/NNRXUm6tLP