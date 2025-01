UGG VS. UGG Since 1974: Wusstest du das über UGG?

We’re being sued by Deckers Outdoor Corporation - you know them as UGG with the big G in the middle. Watch the whole video for the details. We can’t thank you enough for welcoming our SINCE 74 mark with open arms. SINCE 74 is an ode to our heritage, handcrafting the world’s most bespoke Australian made sheepskin boots for 50 years. More information to follow. Stay tuned and be sure to sign up to our mailing list for our major updates. #uggsince1974