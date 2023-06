Alle Spiele von Inter Miami sind ausverkauft - wegen Messi?

Inter Miami has gained on average 236,500 social media followers PER HOUR in the past 30 hours amid the Lionel Messi news.⚽️ Added 7.1 MILLION total followers in that period ⚽️ Miami's IG following is bigger than 26 MLS teams combined ⚽️ Miami should pass MLS league account… pic.twitter.com/BuwxJKvD9l