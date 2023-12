Die "Best Nine" der Stars auf Insta

Starting 2018 very grateful and humbled for what 2017 brought me. Beyond these photos are experiences and friendships that are far more meaningful than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you to everyone who made each of these opportunities so special to me, you have impacted my life beyond the surface and I am honored & touched reminiscing on the year... I can’t wait to create more in 2018 and wish everyone a New Year filled with the love and light you all deserve ! ✨ BIG LOVE xG