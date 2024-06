Massive thanks to our 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝗮 squad, your feedback rocks! Now it's time to gather it all and get to work 💪⠀Stick around for what's coming next — we're just getting started!⠀Believe in 𝗨𝗙𝗟!⠀#uflgame pic.twitter.com/F0cIPK1tpG