Kim Kardashian schickt Tochter North auf den Laufsteg

I asked mommy and the rest of my family not to come to my fashion show because I needed to focus and I didn’t want a media frenzy. A lot of people assume that I get jobs because of my family but actually it’s the kind of opposite, they get jobs because of me (Seriously, Adidas wouldn’t even take a meeting with Auntie Kylie until I vouched for her). Despite my wishes, Mommy totally guilted me into letting her come, but I told her she had to come in through the back door, no interviews and no crop top.