Tribute Video für Chester Bennington

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of Chester. The one-night-only celebration will take place in Los Angeles at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 27, 2017. The band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world.



Public on-sale starts Friday, September 22nd at 10 am Los Angeles time on Ticketmaster: http://lprk.co/oct27



LP Underground members have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, September 19th at 12 pm Los Angeles time. Details: http://lprk.co/lputix



Watch the "One More Light" music video directed by Joe Hahn & Mark Fiore: http://lprk.co/OMLvideo