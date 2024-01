Felix Jaehn träumt von Liebe: egal, ob Mann oder Frau

Last week I first talked about my sexuality in an interview with the German ZEITmagazin, saying that I dream of finding the person I want to share my life with, regardless of gender. I have always felt attracted to guys and girls and I’m happy to talk about it openly now. I hope everyone who feels the same way I do will experience the support and understanding that I have... and I hope that in future this doesn’t have to be a news relevant topic. It‘s the most natural and normal thing in the world! 🌈