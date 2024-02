Check hier das neue Albumcover von Felix Jaehn!

After having two worldwide hits that I produced in my bedroom studio, my life changed quickly! I have experienced the craziest things and been inspired by cultures all around the world! Over the past few years I've released a lot of singles and collabs that I am very proud of, but it's time to take the next step and finally release 'I' - an album that I have been working on for years to get right! An album that will show you even more of both my music, and myself. 'I' will be available on FEB 16! PRE ORDER ON FRIDAY!