This has been the most humbling experience of my entire life. It has forever changed my life in the best way possible. Today is a very special day though. Gabriela, (my angel) is the most selfless person I have ever met in my life. She is the one that keeps me going and makes me work harder for my dreams every single day. I am so blessed to be able to call her the mother of our child and the woman I get to come home to every night. She has dealt with many hard things in her life but I watch her push through every single time. She is a masterpiece. God has taught me one lesson. It’s that if you are truly in love you need to do everything in your power to hold onto that because it can take you to many amazing places in life. Love is something that is so strong it can conquer anything. It is a feeling of pure joy and happiness that we can share with people at any moment. I am forever grateful for everything that has happened in my life and I will continue to always work as hard as I can for each and every one of you that supports me and the guys. I want to say Happy Mother’s day to my beautiful mother. Thank you for supporting me with everything in my life and always showing the most love you could ever give to your children. I love you. Happy Mother’s day to Lisa, (Gabriela’s mom) thank you for supporting Gabriela and I through everything. You are a saint and I don’t deserve to have someone as special as you in my life. I also want to say Happy Mother’s Day to Gabriela. My love, you are the mother of our child and there is no one else in this world that I would want to be with. You are my other half, and i’m so lucky to call you mine. I love you forever. And now, the most amazing possible thing that could ever enter my life is my gorgeous daughter. I want all of you to meet the most precious little girl in the world. Lavender May Avery. I’m gonna show you the whole world and protect you forever. Cheers to a very happy day and an amazing new life that has changed my whole world in the most amazing way! I love you all 💜