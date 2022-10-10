Wenn die Stars nach rechts wischen, gefällt ihnen der Song, wenn sie nach links wischen, ist er durchgefallen. Das ist das Prinzip. Und immer gibt es beim Song-Tindern noch eine interessante Geschichte dazu.

Jess Glynne erzählt uns beim Song-Tindern warum sie gespaltene Gefühle für Superstar Drake hat und wie sie die Rolle von Frauen im Musik Business sieht. Außerdem spricht sie über das Schicksal von Amy Winehouse und darüber, was sie an ihr so geliebt hat. Und sie hört zum ersten Mal in ihrem Leben „How much ist the Fish“ von Scooter. Inklusive Feature-Angebot an H.P. Baxxter.

Song-Tindern zum binge-watchen in unserer YouTube-Playlist

Und hier sind alle Songs, die Jess Glynne getindert hat:

0:42 Mavis Staples (The Staple Singers) - I'll Take You There

1:33 Olexesh feat. Edin - MAGISCH2:10 Drake - God's Plan

3:39 Amy Winehouse - Fuck Me Pumps

5:31 Rita Ora ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX - Girls

7:12 Scooter - How Much Is The Fish?